A new facility aimed at helping Houston's homeless opening in 2024

The non-profit that works with at-risk youth has called the Montrose area home for 40 years and has played a fundamental role to help combat homelessness in Houston.

HOUSTON — Covenant House Texas broke ground on their new facility in Montrose Thursday.

The 104,000 square feet state-of-the-art building is set to open in 2024.

"Supporting Covenant House is critical to our continuous success, it is critical to sustaining the city's health safety and economic vitality for generations to come,” said Mayor Turner at the groundbreaking Thursday.

The extra space can’t come soon enough. One of their properties in the Third Ward was recently targeted by thieves.

Leslie Bourne, Covenant House executive director, said the robbery came as the organization is starting to experience greater demand for its services.

"We're completely full," she said. "We're running a waiting list of about 45 youth a night and were sleeping about 15 to 20 on emergency mats every night.”

The duplexes that were trashed were being prepared to house up to 16 of their youth as a part of an independent living program. The property was an extension of their temporary space in the Third Ward while the new Montrose campus is being built.

Bourne said it's been a devastating loss.

"Dishwashers, washers, dryers, televisions, stoves, sinks, hot water heaters all the AC units, kitchen sinks, bathroom sinks. everything is gone,” she said.

Bourne said anywhere from $80,000 to 100,000 worth of furniture and appliances were taken.

The non-profit said insurance isn’t covering the total cost of the damage.

To donate to the Covenant House rebuilding fund click here.