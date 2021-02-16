Couple rescued from burning house in NE Houston

The Houston Fire Department said no firefighters were injured in the rescue.

HOUSTON — Two people were rescued Monday night from a burning home in northeast Houston, according to the Houston Fire Department.

According to HFD, fire crews responded to a house fire just after 9 p.m. in the 6000 block of Peyton Street.

Nathan Mcadams, the son of the two victims, said he was running an errand when he received a phone call telling him that his home was on fire.

When Mcadams returned to the home, he saw the flames and his parents being loaded into the ambulances. According to Mcadams, his mother and father are both 70.

The couple's condition is unknown at this time.

Arson investigators will determine what caused the fire and it's unclear if it was related to the cold weather.