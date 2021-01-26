Corpus Christi resident claims $1 million Powerball prize, remains anonymous

The ticket was purchased at Circle K located at 4502 E. Causeway Blvd., in Corpus Christi.

A Corpus Christi resident has claimed the $1 million Powerball® prize from the recent drawing.

The ticket was purchased at Circle K #2740135, located at 4502 E. Causeway Blvd., in Corpus Christi, for the Jan. 13 drawing.

The claimant elected to remain anonymous.

The second-tier winning ticket matched all five of the white ball numbers drawn (4-19-23-25-49), but not the red Powerball number (14).

Powerball jackpots start at $20 million and roll until the jackpot is won. Players win the jackpot by matching five numbers from a field of 69 numbers and one Powerball number from a field of 26 numbers.

Drawings occur each Wednesday and Saturday at 10:12 p.m. CT.

