Free food giveaway planned Saturday at NRG Stadium

The event is will be from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the yellow lot, weather permitting.

Another mass food distribution event is planned this Saturday at NRG Stadium with 8,500 free meal packages being given away.

The event, sponsored by Houston ISD and the Houston Food Bank, will be held from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the NRG yellow lot if weather permits.

It’s the fifth such event held since the coronavirus pandemic began. So far, 2.5 million pounds of food have been given away to over 27,000 people and families at NRG Stadium.

If you plan on going to the event, enter through the yellow lot entrance off South Main Street. You’ll be asked to fill out a emergency food assistance form and then staff members will put a package of food in your trunk.

If you have to walk, officials ask that you follow social distancing guidelines of at least six feet between you and the next person.

Be weather aware Saturday, however.

KHOU 11 Meteorologist David Paul is calling for strong storms to blow through Greater Houston beginning around 11 a.m. and lasting until around 6 p.m.

Paul said 1-3 inches of rain is expected, though isolated areas could see upwards of 4-8 inches with the potential for some flooding. Download the KHOU 11 app for the latest updates on the weather.

HISD and the food bank are hosting more events at 25 HISD campuses next week.

Each site will have up to 500 bags to hand out per day, or about 15,000 pounds of food.

Here’s the schedule for next week’s sites:

Monday, May 18

Shadydale Elementary School, 5905 Tidwell Road, 9 a.m.

Jones Futures Academy, 7414 St. Lo Road, 9 a.m.

Revere Middle School, 10502 Briar Forest Dr., 11 a.m.

Highland Heights Elementary School, 865 Paul Quinn St., 3 p.m.

Fleming Middle School, 4910 Collingsworth St., 3 p.m.

Tuesday, May 19

Clifton Middle School, 6001 Golden Forest Dr., 9 a.m.

Cook Elementary School, 7115 Lockwood Dr., 9 a.m.

Tijerina Elementary School, 6501 Sherman St., 11 a.m.

Fondren Middle School, 6333 S. Braeswood Blvd., 3 p.m.

Sterling Aviation High School, 11625 Martindale Road, 3 p.m.

Wednesday, May 20

Milby High School, 1601 Broadway St., 9 a.m.

Jane Long Academy, 6501 Bellaire Blvd., 9 a.m.

Mitchell Elementary School, 10900 Gulfdale Dr., 11 a.m.

Northside High School, 1101 Quitman St., 3 p.m.

Henry Middle School, 10702 East Hardy Road, 3 p.m.

Thursday, May 21

Waltrip High School, 1900 W. 34th St., 9 a.m.

Holland Middle School, 1600 Gellhorn Dr., 9 a.m.

Madison High School, 13719 White Heather Dr., 11 a.m.

Benavidez Elementary School, 6262 Gulfton St., 3 p.m.

North Forest High School, 10726 Mesa Dr., 3 p.m.

Friday, May 22

Chavez High School, 8501 Howard Dr., 9 a.m.

Sam Houston Math, Science, and Technology Center, 9400 Irvington Blvd., 9 a.m.

Key Middle School, 4000 Kelley St., 11 a.m.

Bastian Elementary School, 5051 Bellfort Ave., 3 p.m.

Sharpstown High School, 7504 Bissonnet St., 3 p.m.

