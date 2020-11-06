'Dockets are packed with evictions' | New task force aims to stabilize housing while helping control COVID-19

Houston and Harris County's COVID-19 recovery czars announced the new housing stability task force.

HOUSTON, Texas — Houston became the largest city in the nation last month where non-federally protected evictions could resume.

And most expected a cascade of cases.

"The dockets are packed with evictions, with tenants being evicted,” said attorney Daney De La O.

She represents both tenants and landlords in eviction cases and has heard some terribly sad stories.

"Our hands are tied," said De La O. "There’s nothing I can do as an attorney, there’s nothing the judges can do, from preventing these tenants—who are already suffering—from being evicted and put out on the streets.”

On Thursday, Houston and Harris County’s COVID-19 recovery czars announced the formation of a new “housing stability task force" with three major goals:

Preventing evictions

Mitigating impacts on tenants and landlords

Stabilizing households for the benefit of public health

"When we know social distancing saves lives, social distancing is not possible if you have no home to go to, if you’re evicted,” said Harris County recovery czar and Texas State Rep. Armando Walle.

Officials said they realize many landlords, especially smaller owners, operate on tight budgets, too, and they cannot sustain a significant drop-off in rent payments for an extended period of time.

"They risk defaulting on mortgages, missing insurance payments, failing to pay taxes—potentially de-stabilizing the broader community," said Houston recovery czar Marvin Odum.

About 15-20 people will make up the new task force, primarily from housing, government and non-profit sectors.

There's no specific timeline on when additional relief might be realized.

"I mean, honestly, I want to have hope," said De La O. "But the current situation, the way things are, there’s no protection for these tenants.”

The moratorium on evictions for properties that receive federal backing lasts until Aug. 24.