Another former Houston Texan pleads guilty in ex-NFL players' health insurance scam

Corey Bradford was one of eight ex-NFL players charged with submitting fake claims for rehab therapy by a Houston trainer, according to the Harris County DA.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — A former Houston Texans player has pleaded guilty in connection with a massive health insurance scam.

Corey Bradford was one of eight ex-NFL players from across the league who were charged in 2020. They were accused of submitting false claims for rehab therapy by a Houston trainer and pocketing the reimbursement money. Those claims totaled more than $720,000.

The Texas Department of Insurance investigation found Bradford submitted claims totaling more than $224,000 for medical treatments he never received.

Bradford was sentenced to 10 years deferred adjudication, 60 hours of community service and was ordered to pay back the money.

The wide receiver played nine seasons in the NFL, including four with the Houston Texans from 2002-2005.

Another former Texan, Shantee Orr, pleaded guilty last year.

Former University of Houston player Jonathan Hadnot, Jr and trainer Louis Ray, the owner of Rehab Express in Houston, were also charged in the scandal.

Prosecutors said Ray created fraudulent invoices claiming he performed treatments on players from March 7, 2016 to November 2018. The players would then sign and submit forms to be reimbursed by the Gene Upshaw NFL Player Plan, a health-reimbursement account. The players also paid Ray for signing and verifying the fake invoices, the Harris County District Attorney's Office said.

Medical records show that 92 claims were submitted claiming reimbursements totaling $723,826 with Ray allegedly receiving payments totaling $112,972.

“Health insurance scams are insidious because that kind of fraud leads to higher premiums for everyone else,” prosecutor Rick Watson said. “Not only does it increase the rates, but it costs a lot of taxpayer money to investigate these.”

Former NFL players indicted

Corey Bradford : indicted for the second-degree felony of Securing the Execution of a Document by Deception, for allegedly taking checks valued at more than $150,000 and less than $300,000. Bradford 44, was a wide receiver with the Houston Texans from 2002-2005.

: indicted for the second-degree felony of Securing the Execution of a Document by Deception, for allegedly taking checks valued at more than $150,000 and less than $300,000. Bradford 44, was a wide receiver with the Houston Texans from 2002-2005. Shantee Orr : indicted for the third-degree felony of Securing the Execution of a Document by Deception for allegedly taking checks valued at more than $30,000 and less than $150,000. Orr was a linebacker for the Houston Texans from 2003-2007.

: indicted for the third-degree felony of Securing the Execution of a Document by Deception for allegedly taking checks valued at more than $30,000 and less than $150,000. Orr was a linebacker for the Houston Texans from 2003-2007. Jonathan Rex Hadnot Jr : indicted for the third-degree felony of Securing the Execution of a Document by Deception for allegedly taking checks valued at more than $30,000 and less than $150,000. The 38-year-old Lufkin native played college football at the University of Houston before being drafted by the Miami Dolphins.

: indicted for the third-degree felony of Securing the Execution of a Document by Deception for allegedly taking checks valued at more than $30,000 and less than $150,000. The 38-year-old Lufkin native played college football at the University of Houston before being drafted by the Miami Dolphins. Clint Ingram : indicted for the third-degree felony of Securing the Execution of a Document by Deception for taking allegedly checks valued at more than $30,000 and less than $150,000. The 37-year-old Hallsville, Texas native played linebacker for the Jacksonville Jaguars and New Orleans Saints.

: indicted for the third-degree felony of Securing the Execution of a Document by Deception for taking allegedly checks valued at more than $30,000 and less than $150,000. The 37-year-old Hallsville, Texas native played linebacker for the Jacksonville Jaguars and New Orleans Saints. Chadwick Slaughter : indicted for the third-degree felony of Securing the Execution of a Document by Deception for allegedly taking checks valued at more than $30,000 and less than $150,000. The 42-year-old Dallas native played offensive tackle for the Dallas Cowboys and Oakland Raiders.

: indicted for the third-degree felony of Securing the Execution of a Document by Deception for allegedly taking checks valued at more than $30,000 and less than $150,000. The 42-year-old Dallas native played offensive tackle for the Dallas Cowboys and Oakland Raiders. James Adkisson : indicted for the third-degree felony of Securing the Execution of a Document by Deception for allegedly taking checks valued at more than $30,000 and less than $150,000. The 40-year-old tight end played in two games for the LA Raiders in 2006 before being cut.

: indicted for the third-degree felony of Securing the Execution of a Document by Deception for allegedly taking checks valued at more than $30,000 and less than $150,000. The 40-year-old tight end played in two games for the LA Raiders in 2006 before being cut. Fabian Washington : indicted for the third-degree felony of Securing the Execution of a Document by Deception for allegedly taking checks valued at more than $30,000 and less than $150,000. The 37-year-old played cornerback for the Oakland Raiders and Baltimore Ravens.

: indicted for the third-degree felony of Securing the Execution of a Document by Deception for allegedly taking checks valued at more than $30,000 and less than $150,000. The 37-year-old played cornerback for the Oakland Raiders and Baltimore Ravens. Derrick Pope: indicted for the state-jail felony of Securing the Execution of a Document by Deception for allegedly taking checks worth more than $2,500 and less than $30,000. The 38-year-old Galveston native was drafted by the Miami Dolphins in 2004.