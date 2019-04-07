HOUSTON — A number of communities in the Houston area are putting on professional fireworks shows to celebrate Independence Day. But so many of you are planning to pop off a show of your own.

Here’s what you need to know to stay out of trouble with the cops and your neighbors:

Know where you live!

Seriously.

The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office does not want to hear about fireworks going off in unincorporated parts of the county.

In this Facebook post, deputies remind us that fireworks are legal in unincorporated parts of Texas and cops can’t enforce your HOA deed restrictions.

So don’t call dispatch and clog up the lines.

Here’s the Fort Bend County map. Only within the shaded area is it illegal to pop off your own personal show.

And the City of Tomball is hoping money talks. A Facebook post reminds risk-takers of the $2,000 fine if caught lighting up the sky.

“Not only is it illegal, can land you in prison, but it can actually lead to the death or serious injury of one of our neighbors or friends,” said Art Acevedo, the Houston police chief in a video posted to Facebook. “The Houston Police Department will be out in force looking for individuals that are engaging in this dangerous behavior.”

The City of Houston is off-limits, but fireworks are okay in the shaded area.

All of that is unincorporated Harris County which includes Cypress, Cinco Ranch and Crosby.

