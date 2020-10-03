HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A proposed study that Harris County Constables worried could eventually end contracted neighborhood patrols has been pulled.

Commissioners made that decision after all eight constables showed up at an overflow Commissioners Court meeting to oppose it, along with dozens of residents.

Commissioner Adrian Garcia of Precinct 2 put the study on Tuesday’s agenda. He said he was looking for ways to make the patrol program better and save taxpayer money before a new revenue cap kicks in.

“The intent was never to eliminate any jobs,” said Commissioner Garcia, after withdrawing the measure. “As a former (Harris County) sheriff, I know well the value of this contract. When I was sheriff, I had full opportunity to eliminate this program and did not.”

Constables and citizens worried that study could lead to patrols being cut.

“Without us being on the street, there’s gonna be a lot more crime,” said Constable Ted Heap of Precinct 5.

Constable Heap and other constables told commissioners the contracted patrols help lower crime, improve community relations, and free up deputies to spend more time in under-served areas.

“It’s a force multiplier for their agencies, for ours as well,” said Sheriff Ed Gonzalez of Harris County.

Private citizens pay for part of the contract patrol program.

“They can have five deputies for the price of one,” said Houston City Council Member Mike Knox, who served over 15 years as a police officer.

More than 150 people signed up to speak during the meeting.

“Let me simply say that I hope that these two proposals don’t come up in a future court meeting,” said resident Douglas Deal. “We don’t need it. We don’t want it. We’re very happy with where we are now.”

Constable Sylvia Trevino of Precinct 6 asked commissioners for better communication, a sentiment echoed by other constables.

“I would recommend if any of you commissioners have a concern about anything, get with us first and then recommend a study,” said Constable May Walker of Precinct 7, to applause.

Constable Mark Herman of Precinct 4 suggested any money for a study should be used to hire more deputies instead.

