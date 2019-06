GALVESTON COUNTY, Texas — A 33-year-old man was killed Friday in what the Sheriff says appears to be an accident at a construction site. Sheriff Henry Trochesset tells KHOU 11 News the man was working in a trench, installing water lines, when a backhoe rolled over into the hole, crushing the man.

The work site was along the 4100 block of FM 517, that's not far from the intersection of Old Alvin Road.

The sheriff's office hasn't released the name of the man who died, or who we was working for.