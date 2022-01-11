Register to win a RodeoHouston VIP experience to see George Strait!

HOUSTON — It's almost time to Rodeo in Houston, and you know what that means -- big-time RodeoHouston concerts! And there is no bigger name in Texas country music than George Strait!
George Strait is the last act at RodeoHouston this year and Mrs. Baird's want to give you and a guest to the VIP experience!
Here's what the winner gets:
Grand prize
- Two Action seats to the show
- One parking pass
- $50 food coupon
- Two Carnival packs
- 52 coupons, each redeemable for one Mrs. Bairds bread product up to $4 in value
Second prize
- Two club-level seats to the show
- One parking pass
- One $50 food coupon
- Two Carnival packs
- 52 coupons, each redeemable for one Mrs. Bairds bread product up to $4 in value
*This content is sponsored by Mrs. Baird's