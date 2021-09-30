Win Alegria VIP Experience Sweepstakes

Alegria by Cirque du Soleil is coming to Sam Houston Race Park starting on Nov. 13. You could win a VIP Experience to see Alegria. Enter now through Oct. 18.

Ready for an experience you won’t forget? Alegria by Cirque du Soleil is coming to Sam Houston Race Park starting on November 13. You could win a VIP Experience to see Alegria, complete with four VIP tickets and an exclusive backstage tour. Enter now through October 18.

ALEGRIA VIP EXPERIENCE SWEEPSTAKES

Sponsored by: Cirque du Soleil

Official Rules

1. NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR TO WIN. A PURCHASE WILL NOT INCREASE YOUR ODDS OF WINNING. SUBJECT TO APPLICABLE FEDERAL, STATE, LOCAL AND MUNICIPAL LAWS AND REGULATIONS. VOID WHERE PROHIBITED.

2. Eligibility . Subject to the additional restrictions below, the “Alegria VIP Experience Sweepstakes” (the “Sweepstakes”) is open to legal U.S. residents of the State of Texas living within 100 miles of Houston City Hall, who are 21 years or older at the time of entry. Employees and contractors of KHOU 11 (“Sponsor”), TEGNA Inc., Cirque du Soleil (“Promotional Sponsor”), and each of their respective affiliated companies, and advertising and promotional agencies, and the immediate family members of, and any persons domiciled with, any such employees or contractors, are not eligible to enter or to win.

3. How to Enter . The Sweepstakes will begin at 10 a.m. (C.T.) on October 4, 2021 and ends at 10 a.m. (C.T.) on October 18, 2021 (the “Sweepstakes Period”). Enter by visiting the KHOU.com Contests page at website (www.khou.com/contests) and complete all of the required information on the online entry form (name, phone number and email) and submit to receive one (1) entry. Only One (1) entry per person, per day.

Your computer must accept cookies, or any successor or similar technology, which may be used for the purpose of entry tracking. Ad blocking software on your computer needs to be disabled so that it doesn’t interfere with processing your entry.

Multiple entrants are not permitted to share the same email address or Facebook ID. All entries become property of Sponsor and none will be returned. By entering, you agree to the terms of these Official Rules and to receive e-mails from Sponsor or those directed by Sponsor. You can opt-out of the receipt of such e-mails by following the directions in any email received from Sponsor.

4. Winner Selection . On or about October 18, 2021 one (1) Grand Prize Winner will be selected in a random drawing from among all eligible entries received.

5. Prizes and Odds . One (1) Grand Prize Winner will receive a VIP prize package consisting of four (4) VIP tickets with backstage tour for the November 26 show at 8 p.m. The VIP Backstage Tour includes: guided tour backstage, premium tickets, VIP suite access, cocktail reception, hors d’oeuvres, complimentary parking. Prize elements subject to change. Ticket Value: $664 per ticket. Total ARV of Grand Prize: $2,656. Odds of winning depend on the number of eligible entries received.

Taxes, transportation and all other expenses not expressly provided for above are not included and will be the winner’s sole responsibility. Conditions, blackout dates, deadlines, expiration dates, and other restrictions apply.

6. Winner Notification and Acceptance . Winner will be notified on or about October 18, 2021 at the phone number and email address provided on winner’s entry form. Winner must respond to such notification within 24 hours. Failure to respond with such time period or return of email prize notification as undeliverable or failure of winner to respond to notification may result in disqualification and an alternate winner may be selected from among all remaining eligible entries. To claim prize, winner will be emailed tickets and backstage experience instructions from the Promotional Sponsor. Winners may waive their right to receive prizes. Prizes are nonassignable and nontransferable. No substitutions allowed by winners. Prizes are not redeemable for cash. Prizes and individual components of prize packages are subject to availability and Sponsor reserves the right to substitute prizes of equal or greater value. Winners are solely responsible for reporting and payment of any taxes on prizes. Winner may be required to complete an affidavit of eligibility/liability and publicity release which must be returned as instructed by Sponsor. Failure to sign and return the affidavit or release, or to comply with any term or condition of these Official Rules, may result in a winner’s disqualification, the forfeiture of his or her interest in the prize, and the award of the prize to a substitute winner. Except where prohibited, acceptance of any prize constitutes winner’s consent to the publication of his or her name, biographical information and likeness in any media for any commercial or promotional purpose, without limitation the Internet, or further compensation. Prizes not won and claimed by eligible winner(s) in accordance with these Official Rules will not be awarded and will remain the property of Sponsor.

7. Participation . By participating, entrants agree to be bound by these Official Rules and the decisions of Sponsor. Sponsor reserves the right to disqualify persons found tampering with or otherwise abusing any aspect of this Sweepstakes as solely determined by Sponsor. Sponsor reserves the right in its sole discretion to suspend, modify or terminate the Sweepstakes at any time, for any reason. Should the Sweepstakes be terminated prior to the stated expiration date, Sponsor reserves the right to award prizes based on the entries received before the termination date. Sponsor will not be responsible for incomplete, lost, late, misdirected or illegible entries, or for failure to receive entries or other electronic communications due to transmission failures or technical failures of any kind, including, without limitation, malfunctioning of any network, hardware or software, whether originating with sender or Sponsor. In the event of a dispute, all online entries will be deemed to have been submitted by the owner of the ISP account from which they were sent. For these purposes, an ISP account holder shall mean the natural person assigned to such ISP account by the Internet access provider, online service provider or other organization responsible for assigning ISP addresses for the domain associated with such ISP account. Any questions regarding the number of entries or votes submitted by the owner of an ISP account shall be determined by Sponsor in its sole discretion. By participating in this Sweepstakes, each entrant agrees to fully release, forever discharge and hold harmless Sponsor, Promotional Sponsor, TEGNA Inc., and Facebook from and against all claims, costs, liabilities, losses, injuries, and damages arising out of the Sweepstakes, including, but not limited to, any claims for personal injury, death or damage to or loss of property or any other harm arising out of entrant’s participation in the Sweepstakes, the receipt, use, or misuse of any prize, or any travel or activity that is related to the Sweepstakes or any prize. This Sweepstakes is in no way sponsored, endorsed or administered by, or associated with Facebook.

8. Construction . The invalidity or unenforceability of any provision of these rules shall not affect the validity or enforceability of any other provision. In the event that any such provision is determined to be invalid or otherwise unenforceable, these rules shall be construed in accordance with their terms as if the invalid or unenforceable provision was not contained therein.