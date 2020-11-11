Construction worker dies after falling off Fort Bend ISD school building, district says

It happened at First Colony Middle School around 5 a.m.

HOUSTON — A construction worker died Wednesday after falling from the roof of a Fort Bend ISD middle school, district officials confirmed.

Officials said emergency crews did come out, but unfortunately, they were unable to save him.

As a result, parents and students were diverted to a different side of the building for morning arrival.

The incident is currently under investigation.

Fort Bend ISD officials released the following statement:

"To our First Colony Middle School community,

I am writing to make you aware of a construction/industrial accident that occurred at our school early this morning, as some in our community may have noticed emergency crews.

Emergency responders were called to First Colony Middle School just before 5 a.m. this morning to assist a construction worker who fell from the building, but sadly, the worker did not survive. Our thoughts are with the individual’s family and friends.

Law enforcement remained at the scene this morning to continue the investigation, and as a result, we are making minor adjustments to our morning arrival. Parents who are dropping off their children will be diverted to another area of the building, and there will be staff present to direct families to the appropriate entrance.

Please join me in keeping the individual in your thoughts this morning."

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.