HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — A construction worker is dead after falling from the roof of a warehouse in north Harris County, sources tell KHOU 11 News.

The giant concrete building, under construction, is on the 1300 block of Rankin Road near the Hardy Toll Road.

The Harris County Medical Examiner is at the scene.

We are working to learn more about this developing story.

