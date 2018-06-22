HOUSTON - A construction vehicle fell into a sinkhole on a busy roadway in southwest Houston Friday afternoon.

The concrete paver could be seen halfway into the ground surrounded by broken concrete.

Air 11 flew over the scene on South Post Oak at Gasmer Drive moments after the vehicle fell into the sinkhole. Watch video from the scene here or in the Facebook post below.

At this time, it's unclear what happened or if there were any injuries.

Details are limited right now but we will update this story as more information becomes available.

© 2018 KHOU