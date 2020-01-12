Constable Mark Herman cleared to return to duty after catching coronavirus

Precinct 4's top officer tweeted Monday night his doctor had cleared him to return to duty after he went five days without symptoms.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Constable Mark Herman revealed in a tweet Monday he had tested positive for coronavirus a few ago and has been cleared to return to work.

Officials said Herman, who leads the Harris County Pct. 4 Constables Office, tested positive about two weeks ago. He didn't give any specifics as to the severity of his case.

A few weeks ago, I tested positive for COVID 19. Since that time, I have quarantined at my home, and have not shown any symptoms for the past 5 days.



This evening I received instructions from my doctor to return to full duty serving the citizens of Harris County. #Godisgreat pic.twitter.com/HBdufebGR2 — Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4 (@Pct4Constable) December 1, 2020

Hermann did mention he had been in quarantine since being diagnosed, and according to his tweet, hasn't shown any symptoms in the past five days.

His doctor cleared him Monday evening, he said.

"This evening I received instructions from my doctor to return to full duty serving the citizens of Harris County. #Godisgreat," he tweeted.