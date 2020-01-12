Constable Mark Herman cleared to return to duty after catching coronavirus

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Constable Mark Herman revealed in a tweet Monday he had tested positive for coronavirus a few ago and has been cleared to return to work.
Officials said Herman, who leads the Harris County Pct. 4 Constables Office, tested positive about two weeks ago. He didn't give any specifics as to the severity of his case.
Hermann did mention he had been in quarantine since being diagnosed, and according to his tweet, hasn't shown any symptoms in the past five days.
His doctor cleared him Monday evening, he said.
"This evening I received instructions from my doctor to return to full duty serving the citizens of Harris County. #Godisgreat," he tweeted.
Herman was appointed constable of Precinct 4 in 2015, and then duly elected in 2016 after winning the general election. He has been with the department for more than 35 years, joining the force as a patrol deputy in 1985.