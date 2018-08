HARRIS COUNTY, Texas — Two people are dead after an accident on the Tomball Tollway, according to Harris County Pct. 4 Constable Mark Herman.

Deputies are investigating the crash and it is an active scene. This happed in the 28600 block of Highway 249 headed north.

Herman said to avoid the area and expect delays.

UPDATE: Constables are working a double fatality accident on the Tomball Tollway, 28600 blk of Hwy 249 North Bound. Constable Accident Investigators are working the scene. AVOID the area and expect delays! pic.twitter.com/jiHCivcSxP — Mark Herman, Harris County Constable Precinct 4 (@Pct4Constable) August 11, 2018

© 2018 KHOU