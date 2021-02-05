Conroe youth theater group ready to perform for full audience after one year at limited capacity

"Being able to perform at that time just felt so normal. That’s why I liked it," said 15-year-old Travis Driver.

CONROE, Texas — For the first time in a year, the Crighton Theater in Conroe will seat an almost full capacity audience when Les Miserables School Edition opens May 14.

Christian Youth Theater Houston is putting on the performance. Every show up until now has been in front of a small, socially distant audience.

“Performing for one person is the same as performing for 100 as long as I get to perform,” 16-year-old Kaitlyn Whitmore said.

Several kids in the group realized how much they love musical theater when it was taken away last spring due to the spread of COVID-19 in the community.

CYT Houston decided to resume rehearsals and shows last summer when most theaters were still shut down.

“The decision was basically made because art is needed. Our kids needed the arts. Our parents were telling us they needed to have their kids involved in things because quarantine was not good for them mentally at all,” said Ashlie Driver, the executive director for CYT Houston.

The theater group still does temperature checks and requires masks during rehearsals. Driver says there have been no outbreaks so far.

The kids will have eight performances of Les Miserables at the Crighton Theater May 14-23.