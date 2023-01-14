x
DPS: Small plane crashes in Conroe after hitting power line while attempting emergency landing

The City of Conroe said both the pilot and passenger were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.
Credit: Heath Harughty

CONROE, Texas — A small plane crashed in Conroe Saturday afternoon after it hit a power line while attempting an emergency landing, according to the City of Conroe.

This happened on Longmire Road near League Line around 2:20 p.m., the city said in a Facebook post on Saturday.

Two men were on the plane when it crashed, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety. The City of Conroe said both the pilot and passenger were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

The pilot told Conroe police the plane had lost power and he was attempting to land in a field, but accidentally hit a power line and trees.

This is a developing story that will be updated if/when more information becomes available.

