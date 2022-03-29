'We are your customers' | Conroe Smoothie King fires employee for controversial receipt directed towards 3 Black teens

The receipt described the three teens as "3 negros."

CONROE, Texas — A Conroe Smoothie King employee has been fired after reportedly issuing a controversial receipt describing three African American customers as "3 negros."

Last Tuesday, local civil rights activist Quanell X held a press conference outside the Smoothie King saying it was evident “racism is alive and well.”

“Young black boys are not negroes,' he said. We are your customers."

Quanell X held another press conference Tuesday and the three teenagers involved appeared along with their parents.

“They should be able to walk into any establishment and not be racially profiled by the color of their skin," said Amber Price, mother of one of the teens.

The teens did not speak, but activists had plenty to say.

Dr. Candice Matthews with the Rainbow Push Coalition was at the press conference and said, “We not going to have nobody that looks like us come into your Smoothie King!”

Quanell X added, “We lie and tell our children go to school, make good grades, play by the rules, do the right thing, keep your nose clean, stay out of trouble and you'll be all right in America. That's a lie!”

Just after the press conference, Smoothie King corporate headquarters sent a statement:

"It is important for us to state that we are and always have been committed to creating an inclusive environment that treats all team members and guests with kindness and respect and we have zero tolerance for discrimination or racism. In response to the incident that took place at our Conroe location, the local store owner took immediate action and terminated the employee involved and made a personal phone call to the individuals’ parents to extend apologies and resolve the matter. The local owner also took further action and enforced a mandatory re-training for all employees that outlines proper inclusion protocol. As an independently owned and operated franchise location, we will continue to remain diligent in our efforts to create an environment free from hate.

Quanell told KHOU 11 if the employee was fired and the franchisee also underwent re-training, then the activists, teens and their families would be satisfied.