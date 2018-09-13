HOUSTON - The local priest who is accused of sexually abusing children at a Conroe church is out on bond after he was arrested on Tuesday.

Manuel La Rosa-Lopez was escorted from the Montgomery County Jail Thursday morning.

La Rosa-Lopez is accused of sexually abusing two children while he was a priest at the church. He has been charged with four counts of indecency with a child.

The two people told The Associated Press that they reported La Rosa-Lopez and met with Cardinal Daniel DiNardo of the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston about the incidents.

One of them says she was promised in a meeting with DiNardo, several years after she first reported the abuse, that the priest would be removed from any contact with children, only to discover that the priest remained in active ministry at another parish 70 miles away.

Conroe police say the alleged crimes happened over a span of several years in the late 1990s to early 2000s.

