A 5-year-old girl is dead after she was hit by a vehicle Thursday afternoon in Conroe.

It happened at the Lowe's home improvement store parking lot between Westview Boulevard and Loop 336.

The girl was with her mother when she broke away and was hit by a pickup truck, according to Conroe PD.

She died on the way to a hospital. The driver was not speeding and not believed to be at fault, police said.

