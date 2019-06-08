A pastor from Conroe is on his way to El Paso.

Dennis Parish is part of a team of chaplains specifically trained to step in after a mass shooting.

“Trying to help folks as they walk through this time of struggle and grief and providing direction and resources,” said Parish.

He’s one of 6,000 trained volunteers who are a part of the Southern Baptists of Texas Convention Disaster Relief program.

They deployed in 2017 after the massacre inside a Sutherland Springs church and then again in 2018 after a deadly shooting inside Santa Fe High School. And three days after Saturday's mass shooting, they’ll provide encouragement to those in El Paso.

“Sometimes the greatest thing we can do is simply be a shoulder to lean on or an ear to listen to.”

There’s no set schedule for his week of work.

He’s teamed with chaplains from Dallas and Abilene who will likely grapple with their own feelings as they guide others.

“First of all we’re humans, and so we think about those folks in our church,” said Parish. “The folks at my Wal-Mart that I shop at and think how hard it would be for us to know, what if that were us.”

The Southern Baptists of Texas Convention says we can do any of these five things in the wake of any disaster:

Trust law enforcement and the instructions they provide. In situations like this, the state and cities will provide counselors, so use them! In fact the national disaster distress helpline offers immediate crisis counseling to people affected by the mass shooting. The number is 1-800-985-5990 If your kids are anxious or worried get them to talk to a school counselor. Talk about your feelings with people who are empathetic to the situation. Spend time with someone you trust.

