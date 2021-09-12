Family grieves Conroe man killed in suspected road rage incident in Dallas

With just two weeks until Christmas Carl Edmiston's family is planning his funeral rather than a holiday celebration.

HOUSTON, Texas — Families in Houston and Dallas are mourning the loss of a 54-year-old Conroe man shot and killed during a possible road rage incident in Dallas earlier this week.

Carl Edmiston’s teenage son was in the car when the shooting happened. His dad had driven to Dallas to take him to a doctor's appointment.

“He said he had been shot, I love you son, and that was the last thing that he said to him before he died,” said Jordyn Rosas, the victim’s daughter.

Carl was a father of four and had three grandchildren who called him "Gampa."

His family is asking for your help to find the shooter who is still out there.

Carl’s son, Cody, spoke about his father and was overcome with grief and emotion.

“Just to be loved. That’s all it was. That’s all he wanted to do,” Cody said. “That’s how I remember my dad. It’s just somebody who loved everybody."

Cody said their family is in the middle of a nightmare.

With just two weeks until Christmas, they are planning his father's funeral rather than a holiday celebration.

“He’d already bought all, everyone, Christmas presents and stuff like that too, and we already got him gifts.”

Cody said Carl was killed during a suspected road rage altercation in Dallas Monday night on U.S 75.

Rosas said the other driver was tailgating her dad and trying to run him off the road so Carl sped up to try and get away.

"From what my brother said it sounded like a glass bottle hit the car,” Cody said. “He didn’t know what it was and then my dad just started shouting, ‘I’ve been shot, I’ve been shot.'"

Cody said his father lived in Conroe but traveled to Dallas regularly to take his 17-year-old son Jacob, who has autism and suffers from Scoliosis, to his doctor’s appointments.

He said Jacob was in the car when shots rang out and is now traumatized by what he witnessed.

“He cried for about eight hours the other night when we finally got him back home. He was terrified on the drive back down here of any black car that passed by him. He doesn’t really want to leave the house right now,” Cody said.

It’s one of the tragic consequences Carl’s family is going through as they cope with a father and "Gampa" being taken too soon.

Cody said they’re looking for a black four-door sedan, possibly a Hyundai Sonata, connected to the shooting.

Police are still investigating and anyone with information about the incident is asked to call detective Chad Murphy at 214.671.3679 or email chad.murphy@dallascityhall.com.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to $5,000 for any information that leads to an arrest and indictment. You can call them at 214-373-TIPS.

The family has also set up a GoFundMe page to help with funeral expenses. If you would like to help, click here.