This 7-year-old didn't make his first couple of shots. But his friends cheered him on until he did.

Andrew and his friends are teaching us all a huge lesson in support, kindness and friendship.

"Let's go, Andrew. Let's go!"

Those were the encouraging words from Conroe ISD elementary students as their friend, Andrew May, made several attempts to score a bucket on the playground's basketball goal.

Andrew, a 7-year old at Conroe ISD's Buckalew Elementary School, was caught on camera playing basketball with his fellow first-graders on December 15, 2021.

Andrew didn't make the bucket on the first try. Not even the fourth or fifth. But that didn't stop his friends from catching his rebounds and passing him the ball back so he can make his shot.

"Let's go, Andrew. Let's go," they kept chanting.

And after a few more attempts, and claps of encouragement, Andrew scored!

Andrew and his friends cheered like they just won the NBA Championship, teaching us all a huge lesson in support, kindness, and friendship.

Conroe ISD shared the 53-second video on social media this month, after receiving permission from each student’s parent to post the video publicly.

According to his parents, Andrew, who lives with Down Syndrome, works to create creative shots based on a series of videos posted under "Dude Perfect."

Upon watching the video, his mom, Katie May said, “Oh my gosh! Look at how our son is being treated.”

“For us, it wasn’t about that Andrew made a basket," the mother of four said. "It was about getting this sneak peek into what it looks like on the basketball court during recess when he’s playing with his friends.”

Andrew's dad, Kevin May, says the kindness seen in the video is a testament to teachers at Buckalew Elementary School and the parents of the boys who play basketball with his son.

“Kudos to all the parents of the kids that were playing with him," Kevin said.

Principal Jill Price reminds us that kindness, compassion, and opportunity are not limited to 7-year olds at an elementary school.

“It’s just a moment that everybody deserves," Price said

