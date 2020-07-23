Conroe police say missing 71-year-old woman has been located safe

Police released the good news on Thursday morning.

UPDATE - Police say Ms. Cloyd has been located safe. No further details were immediately available.

They thanked everyone who helped out.

Previous story follows.

-------

CONROE, Texas — The Conroe Police Department is asking the public for help in the search for a missing woman who hasn't been seen since last weekend.

The police department on Thursday released a photo of Rebecca Sue Cloyd, 71.

Cloyd is a Conroe resident who was last seen Saturday at about 5 p.m. Her family told investigators that she is not known to leave without telling someone, and they are concerned for her safety.

She drives a grey 2013 Toyota Camry with Texas license plate number GCK5679.

Family members told police she previously went by the name Rebecca Stromsness. She is about five feet one inch tall, weighs 110 pounds and has brown eyes and brown hair.

If you have any information concerning her disappearance, you can contact Detective Minchew with Conroe PD and reference case #20070744. You can call the police department's non-emergency number at 936-522-3200.