CONROE, Texas — A Conroe company has a pretty unique ability to help in a case like the devastation caused by Hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas.

Seaplane Crossings have what’s called a Grumman Albatross. Essentially. it’s a flying boat with capabilities to land both in the water and on land and carry a pretty heavy load.

What's going to really be beneficial here is as they get to those areas of devastation this plane will be able to maneuver through places other aircraft can’t. They have the ability to bring in up to 10,000 pounds of cargo.

The co-owners made last-minute preparations on the plane on Thursday. They've partnered with relief teams in Fort Lauderdale where they plan to head Friday to pick up supplies then make the 150-mile trek to the Bahamas.

They told KHOU 11 News when they saw the ruins left behind by Dorian, they just knew they had to help. But for co-owner Stewart Lawrence, it was even more personal than that.

“Islands that I spent a lot of time on as a kid,” Lawrence said. “I’ve still got a friend we’re waiting to hear from.”

As the death toll in the Bahamas rises to 30 and we get a better look at the damage Hurricane Dorian’s left behind, the crew will also have to do some mental preparations.

“Oh, definitely it’s going to be hard,” he said. “I don’t know how ill react while I’m there.”

While Lawrence says they’ve seen images of what to expect, you never know what it’s going to be like on the ground, and those are challenges they’ll have to be ready to face.

