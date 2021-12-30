Cypress student named National High School Quarterback of the Year

Conner Weigman of Bridgeland HS will be honored for his leadership and athleticism in February.

CYPRESS, Texas — A student in Cypress, Texas is being recognized across the country as the National High School Quarterback of the Year.

The club is recognizing Weigman for his success during his three-year high school career. He's credited for leading the Bridgeland Bears to an undefeated regular season in 2020 and a strong start in 2021.

Representatives of the Quarterback Club said Weigman opened the Bears' 2021 season with a "true dual-threat showcase performance" on national television. He threw for five touchdowns and ran for two more for a 54-14 victory.

.@ConnerWeigman of @BridgelandFB in Cypress, Texas has been named the National High School Quarterback of the Year by NQBC! The award will be presented at the 2/26/22 NQBC Awards Dinner & HoF Induction Ceremony in Scottsdale. Read more about the honor: https://t.co/NKi8VzCi3b pic.twitter.com/80Mog0S6SW — National Quarterback Club (@NationalQBClub) December 30, 2021

Weigman's senior season ended early by an injury that had him out of games before the state quarter-final game. The Bears lost that game to Tomball.

The Quarterback Club said the quarterback finished his season with 2,588 yards and 29 touchdowns on six interceptions. He also ran 754 yards, posting nine rushing touchdowns, and caught two touchdown passes. The Houston Touchdown Club recognized his success and named him Offensive Player of the Year.

Quarterback Club president Don Kile said Weigman is a great example of what is right about high school football

"We are looking forward to watching what he accomplishes on and off the field for years to come. To honor his phenomenal high school career, we’re pleased to host this outstanding celebration," said Kile.

Conner Weigman is set to take his talents to Texas A&M for their football and baseball teams starting in January.

The National Quarterback Club will officially award Weigman as High School Quarterback of the Year during their Awards Dinner and Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on Feb 26, 2022.