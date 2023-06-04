A day after his 'butt ugly' comment, Connecticut's governor had this to say about Houston

A day after insulting the City of Houston, Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont talked about H-Town again.

After receiving heat from Houstonians due to his comments about our downtown area, Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont is now singing somewhat of a different tune.

On Wednesday, we reported on the comments Lamont made on a Connecticut radio show about his visit to Houston with the UConn Huskies during the Final Four.

His comments in full on the show -- "After winning the semifinal, you walk around downtown Houston, which is butt ugly, not much there.”

As you can imagine, that didn’t sit well with H-Town residents, including Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo and others.

At a news conference on Thursday morning, Lamont addressed Houston again, but this time he tried cleaning up his comments. Reporter Samaia Hernandez of our sister station, WTIC, in Connecticut was there and captured the Gov. Lamont saying, "We had a ball in Houston during the NCAA Final Four."

He went on to say, “Houston, the people there were incredibly gracious and welcoming for us. The basketball game was pretty darn good as well.”

Lamont went on to reference Mayor Turner’s reaction Wednesday when the mayor asked Lamont, "Which end was he looking from?"

“I love the mayor’s comments,” Lamont said Thursday. “He said, ‘Maybe the governor is looking at the wrong end of a beautiful horse’ and I guess I resemble that comment. I want to say more importantly, nothing compares to the beauty of that amazing basketball championship on Monday night.”

A question was asked by a reporter, to which Lamont responded, ‘We were joking around.’