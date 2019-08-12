HOUSTON — Condolences began filling social media after news that a Houston police sergeant was shot and killed.

Sgt. Chris Brewster was killed Saturday night while responding to a domestic disturbance call in Houston's East End. A suspect was arrested.

HPD Union President Joe Gimaldi called Sgt. Brewster a "true crime fighter, who loved his job and loved protecting the citizens of our community." Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner asked the city to keep Sgt. Brewster's family in your prayers. Rep. Dan Crenshaw tweeted, "Chris risked his life every day protecting our community. He loved his job and was a true professional. Never forget him."

Below are more of the condolences from social media.