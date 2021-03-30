'I have the shirt on my back. That's it' | Fast-spreading condo fire near Johnson Space Center leaves many residents with nothing

Investigators still haven't determined the exact cause of Monday's fire.

NASSAU BAY, Texas — A mountain of charred debris includes memories for longtime residents of Bayfront Towers in Nassau Bay. Somewhere in the pile is a wedding ring that belonged to Sarah Arens’s mother.

"It’s not valuable," Arens said. "It’s just valuable to me.”

She’s among those who lost everything in a fire that erupted Monday afternoon. It destroyed nearly a dozen units and damaged many more. Part of the building collapsed before the rest was demolished.

"Oh, it’s horrible," resident Valerie Buckner said. "Everything’s gone.”

Buckner was left with only the clothes she had on after arriving at the scene Monday. Nearly 15 fire departments battled the blaze.

"I have the shirt on my back," Buckner said. "That's it. I didn’t get out with anything because I wasn’t here to take anything.”

Investigators believe the fire started on the balcony of a top-floor unit but it’s unclear exactly how it started.

Resident Tony Wessendorff shared photos with us and hoped his unit, which is in the midst of a major renovation, is somewhat salvageable.

"They first apparently have to get a structural inspection done to make sure the rest of it is not going to fall down," Wessendorff said. "Then we might be able to get in.”

We're told another large portion of the complex burned about a decade ago. It was rebuilt with sprinklers and other measures not required when the original structure went up.

“I’m certainly sorry for the people’s loss," Nassau Bay Mayor Bob Warters said. "But I’m glad that nobody was seriously injured or died.”

Warters said a public works employee did suffer smoke inhalation while banging on doors trying to get people out.

The Red Cross set up an assistance center for those impacted by the fire.