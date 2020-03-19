HOUSTON, Texas — As we all practice social distancing, students will have to adjust to a new way of attending school online from home.

For some without computers or home internet the task is nearly impossible.

However, there are people out there wanting to help.

Many kids are on spring break, but when that ends they’ll need the resources to be able to learn from home.

So some schools and local nonprofits are doing their part to help kids navigate their this new normal.

For example, Comp-U-Dopt is providing technology for those who need it.

Megan Steckly, CEO of Comp-U-Dopt said, “This is what’s going to be the tool that makes that possible for them and the only way that those students are continuing to learn so it’s been really, really positive.”

The nonprofit organization has set up a computer drive-through in the Heights offering computers to families without one.

KHOU

“The computer is completely free,” Steckly said. “There is absolutely no cost. There’s no cost to register. No cost to get it. And it’s theirs to keep forever and ever.”

Over at Jensen Elementary School, things are quiet outside but when you walk inside, Pasadena ISD is lending out laptops to students to make sure they don’t skip a beat when school starts back up.

Jensen Elementary principal Judy Diaz said, “We’re trying to bring back some sort of normal routines to the kids so we are already talking about establishing a template that we will use for teachers when they interact with their kids online so that it somewhat resembles the classroom.”

For those without technology at home, the school is also creating a learning path for them.

Teachers like Nancy Basoria said they’ll stay connected with students no matter what.

“It’s going to be something new for us and for the kids and I think we’re going to try our best to keep in touch with the kids and to give the education for them,” Basoria said.

Schools and nonprofits say the community’s response has been heartwarming but at the same time overwhelming.

Steckly said, “As more people find out about us the demand continues to rise.

She said parents have to go online and register exactly at noon each day for up to 60 spots that are available for pick up.

They see up to 6,000 people trying to register for those spaces each day.

