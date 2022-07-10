Community shows outpouring of support for Humble ISD student who was assaulted during bullying incident

Carson Thompson broke his wrist during a bullying incident last week. On Friday, the city stepped up to treat him and his family to some sweet surprises.

HOUSTON — The 13-year-old Humble ISD student who was recently assaulted during a bullying incident received some sweet surprises Friday.

A KHOU 11 News viewer saw our story and stepped up to help. Ralph Gendara is the owner of a local shoe shop. He and a few of his buddies came together to try and cheer up 13-year-old Carson Thompson.

"I wanted to let you know you have cool friends, and you're cool," Gendara told Thompson.

Gendara owns Sneaker Summit and figured the least he could do is show Thompson that there are people that have his back.

Carson was walking home after school last week when he was assaulted during a bullying incident that started on the school bus. It left him with a broken wrist.

"So this is probably the worst I have ever gotten hurt. I have been bullied before ... I just kind of learned to deal with it," Carson said.

Carson shared his story with KHOU 11 News after the teen who assaulted him was arrested. Gendara saw the story and was moved by it.

"I kind of took it personally because I have some friends that have autistic kids. I would be upset if something happen to my friend's kids. I took it kind of personal," Gandara said.

He wanted to give Carson some gear to cheer him up.

"I got a few T-shirts from my store. I got some shoes for you," Gandara said as he handed Carson the gifts.

Gendara's other friends also wanted to pitch in.

"I have my son, Maverick, who is on the spectrum and he is nonverbal and that is one of my biggest fears as a parent. When something like this happens, I wanna make sure I am involved and I can help," David Infante said.

Carson's mother said the support he’s received has been overwhelming.

"Knowing that something good has come of it ... to just know that our community is so good, there is more good than there is bad," Abbie Hershey said.

Carson could feel the love. The teen walked away with more than cool gifts. Now also has a new set of friends.

"He has a crew that has his back and that should mean a lot," Infante said.