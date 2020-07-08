Community flips the script on vandals who hurt Kingwood sign business

Two small business owners, already hurting financially from COVID-19, didn't know how they'd replace property damaged by vandals. Then the community stepped in.

KINGWOOD, Texas — You see them everywhere: colorful celebratory yard signs made even more popular in the time of COVID-19 when celebrating is a bit trickier.

Mother-daughter team Julie Everts and Amie Oros own one of those sign businesses in Kingwood called Bling My Yard.

“We’re like little fairies!” Oros said. “They don’t see us. We just go out there and get it done and hopefully bring a smile to everybody’s face.”

Someone caused $900 worth of damage to a family sign business in Kingwood, started to help offset financial woes from COVID-19. Although the vandals haven't been caught, the Kingwood community sure did flip the script on this story. Tune in to #KHOU11 for some good news at 10. pic.twitter.com/KnsRG8Z9gn — Lauren Talarico (@KHOULauren) August 7, 2020

They started their business less than two months ago to help offset financial woes COVID-19 caused their other businesses. Oros and her husband own a pest control company and Everts owns an embroidery company.

“It’s definitely nerve-wracking and scary, but sometimes you just have to do what you've got to do to take care of your family,” Oros said.

Things had been going OK with their sign businesses. They were even hired by Shadow Forest Elementary, where one of Oros' children goes to school, to put up a sign welcoming back teachers.

However, overnight Sunday, someone destroyed several of their signs outside the school.

“They were cut up, some of them had gum on them. I was devastated. At first in shock thinking why would somebody do that?” Oros said.

The damage was $900. Each color letter comes from its own set and each set costs roughly $300. They are unable to purchase letters separately.

“How are we going to get the money? The difference to come up and replace those signs?” Oros said.

But when the Kingwood community found out on Facebook, they showed up. Several people decided to book signs just to help them out. One person even set up a GoFundMe account which several people donated to.

“It has been overwhelming seeing the positive response,” Everts said.

The mother-daughter team has now been able to replace those signs.

Oros and Everts filed a police report and say police suspect the vandals were local teenagers. Although at this point, they don’t know who left their property in cut up little pieces, but they do know they live in a place where people are willing to help them pick those pieces back up.