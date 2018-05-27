Die-hard comic book fans filled Houston’s downtown streets this weekend for Comicpalooza.

Comicpalooza is one of Texas’ largest pop culture festivals and this year they celebrated their 10th anniversary. Hundreds gathered at the George R. Brown Convention Center dressed as their favorite comic book character to enjoy the festivities.

The three-day event featured an all-star celebrity guest lineup. Tom Holland, Krysten Ritter, Ray Park, Orlando Jones and many more were in attendance.

The festival also featured a diverse assortment of events, gaming and panels, cosplay contest, a live art auction and a film festival.

Comicpalooza is in town until Sunday.

Photos: Fans fill up GRB for Comicpalooza Die-hard comic books fill the George R. Brown Convention Center for Comicpalooza. Photo Credit: (Christine Di Stadio) 01 / 142 Die-hard comic books fill the George R. Brown Convention Center for Comicpalooza. Photo Credit: (Christine Di Stadio) 01 / 142

© 2018 KHOU