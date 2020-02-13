HOUSTON — The first ever “Black History Houston Culture Fest” is happening Saturday at Avenida Plaza.

The festival will feature 30- plus black market vendors and live musical performances ranging from blues, gospel, jazz, zydeco, R&B and Hip Hop music.

There will also be Black History dramatizations featuring The Ensemble Theater, reenactments by the Buffalo Soldiers Museum and health awareness activations by the City of Houston’s Health Department.

KHOU is proud to partner with Houston First and KTSU-FM on this event that celebrates the rich diversity of our city.

KHOU 11 anchors Mia Gradney and Len Cannon will be introducing the headlining musical acts.

The festival is free and runs from 3 p.m. to 8 p.m.

