Here are all the wildfires burning across Colorado

Three of the four major fires are human-caused which prompted a state-wide fire ban in an effort to prevent new fires from starting.

DENVER — With several major wildfires burning in our state and extremely dry conditions, Governor Jared Polis (D-Colorado) on Tuesday announced a statewide fire ban. It will remain in place for 30 days and prohibits all open burning and fireworks.

Red Flag conditions are expected Thursday which could lead to erratic fire behavior and growth.

Below is a list of all the large fire currently burning in our state.

Cameron Peak Fire

Size: 18,287 acres

Containment: 0%

Location: 25 miles east of Walden and 15 miles southwest of Red Feather Lakes near Cameron Pass

Date reported: Aug. 13

Evacuations: Multiple campgrounds have been evacuated and access to State Forest State Park is very limited.

Details: Colorado Highway 14 is closed from Rustic to Gould. There is heavy fire traffic through the Poudre Canyon as crews access the fire area.

Grizzly Creek Fire

Size: 30,362 acres

Containment: 30%

Location: Glenwood Canyon

Date reported: Aug. 10

Evacuations: Multiple communities in Glenwood Canyon and Eagle County have received evacuation orders due to the growing blaze. The night of Aug. 13, evacuation orders were given to people at Buck Point Drive, Coffee Pot Road and Sweetwater Road, which others placed under voluntary and pre-evacuation.

Due to continued progress being made on the Grizzly Creek Fire, the Eagle County Sheriff’s Office has lifted pre-evacuation orders for Sweetwater Road, Dotsero and Lower Colorado River Road.

Details: The fire had no increase in acreage to report on Saturday morning, and containment increased to 22%. On Friday, firefighters contained the fire to the northwest at the Interstate 70 corridor and No Name drainage, and from Coffee Pot Road to I-70.

On Saturday, crews expected to see moderate to active fire behavior as the weather remains hot and dry with light winds.

PHOTOS: Pine Gulch Fire in western Colorado 1/24

2/24

3/24

4/24

5/24

6/24

7/24

8/24

9/24

10/24

11/24

12/24

13/24

14/24

15/24

16/24

17/24

18/24

19/24

20/24

21/24

22/24

23/24

24/24 1 / 24

Pine Gulch Fire

Size: 129,715 acres

Containment: 19%

Location: 18 miles north of Grand Junction

Date reported: July 31

Evacuations: Garfield County issued additional evacuation orders Wednesday for residents.

The areas currently under evacuation orders are:

From the Mesa County line north to the east/west Colorado Highway 256 (Four A Ridge Road) including north/south CO Hwy 256

From Highway 139 Douglas Pass road east to the preexisting evacuation order for Carr Creek Road (207). This includes CO Hwy 205 Salt Wash and Kimball Creek Road (202) on Kimball Mountain.

CO Hwy 258/King Road

Roan Creek Road (CR 204) above Brush Creek Road (CR 209)

Residents east of Highway 139

The following areas are under pre-evacuation notice:

Everything west of Douglas Pass (CO Hwy 139) to the Utah state line

Residents along County Road 204 who live below Clear Creek Road.

Details: Drier air moving into the area is expected to reduce humidity and the potential for thunderstorms on Saturday. Crews are working to bolster containment lines.

Williams Fork Fire

Size: 10,813 acres

Containment: 3%

Location: Near Hot Sulphur Springs on County Road 30 south of Williams Fork Reservoir.

Date reported: Aug. 14

Evacuations: The Williams Fork Fire Pre-Plan Map for pre-planning and preparation purposes is available for public use. There are no standing evacuation orders for residential areas, including the Fraser Valley. For the most current information and to sign up for CodeRED Emergency Notifications please go to www.gcemergency.com.

Details: The wildfire, now a week old, has grown to more than 10,000 acres and is threatening the Henderson Mine and Mill. It's moving away from Fraser, Tabernash and Winter Park.

The fire is burning through steep terrain with heavy timber near the Continental Divide. The wildfire remains 3% contained and is expected to burn until sustained rains or snows extinguish it.

Thorpe Fire

Size: 100 acres

Containment: 0%

Location: Park County, South Park Ranger District, off FSR 230 and Park County Road, west of Lake George and two miles southwest of Tarryall.

Date reported: Aug. 23

Evacuations: Mandatory evacuations for campers off of CR 31 and surrounding Forest Service roads as well as two subdivisions Weber Park area.

Lewstone Fire

Size: 165 acres

Containment: 0%

Location: Between Highway 14 and Rist Canyon Road, about 3 1/2 miles west of U.S. 287 in Larimer County

Date reported: Aug. 22

Evacuations: The latest evacuation issued on Sunday afternoon for the Stratton Park Road area north of Rist Canyon Road (County Road 52E) is voluntary, Larimer County Sheriff's Office said.

Evacuations for Whale Rock Road west to Davis Ranch Road have been downgraded to voluntary evacuations, the sheriff's office said.

Red Canyon Fire

Size: 30-40 acres

Containment: 100%

Location: Near Spring Valley which is located about 8 miles north of Carbondale and about 9 miles south of Glenwood Springs.

Date reported: Aug. 19

Evacuations: None, evacuations have been lifted

Details: Fire crews said they are making "excellent progress' on the fire.

Stull Mountain Fire

Size: .65 acre

Containment: 100%

Location: In Custer County three miles north of McKenzie Junction, west of Wetmore, Colorado.

Date reported: Aug. 18

Evacuations: None

Details: Two Forest Service engines and one squad were ordered to battle this remote fire, along with one airtanker. Lightning sparked the fire, according to the U.S. Forest Service.

Grape Creek Fire

Size: 1 acre

Containment: 100%

Location: Two miles southeast of Florissant in Park County.

Date reported: Aug. 18

Evacuations: None

Details: Two Forest Service engines and one squad were called to battle this lightning-caused fire, which is burning in Ponderosa and tall grass.

Goose Creek Fire

Size: 171 acres

Containment: 85%

Location: 13 miles south of Creede.

Date reported: June 28

Evacuations: None