Visitation held for five family members killed in Centerville

Hundreds walked through Houston Northwest Church Friday to pay their respects.

Example video title will go here for this video

HOUSTON — Family and friends wore blue ribbons on Friday at the public visitation for the five family members who were killed in Centerville a little more than a week ago.

"I've been doing this for 30 some odd years and this hit me like a ton of bricks," said Andy Kahan, a crime victim advocate. "Just when I think I've seen it all and watched it all. something like this comes along."

Kahan didn't know the Collins, but he knew they were loved.

"This family was so loved and endured by a community," said Kahan. "And during the week that this has happened to me personally, I've run into so many people that I know that knew this family."

Hundreds walked through Houston Northwest Church Friday to pay their respects. Inside people wrote messages on a sign with sunflowers and honoring each Collins family member.

A cardboard baseball cutout was on one of the arrangements.

A few people wore jerseys with the number eight and the name Collins on the back.

Waylon Collins just graduated from Tomball High School. He was an umpire for Tomball Little League.

This week the league held a moment of silence and framed his jersey to honor him.

The show of support stretched to the family ranch in Centerville where the five family members were ultimately killed.

Balloons on the entrance also served as a reminder of the tragedy that took place.

"You try to live each day and hope each day gets better, but this is something that you essentially get a life sentence," said Kahan.

The family was big in faith. Hunter, the youngest of the brother was just baptized a few days before the tragedy.

Funeral services start Saturday at 10 a.m.