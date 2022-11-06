LIVE: Four boys and their grandfather being remembered in funeral service today

Today, a community is remembering and honoring five members of the Collins family, who investigators say were killed by an escaped inmate.

HOUSTON — Today, family, friends and a community will say goodbye to four boys and their grandfather who investigators say were killed by an escaped inmate in Centerville earlier this month.

Mark Collins, 66, along with 18-year-old Waylon Collins, 16-year-old Carson Collins, 11-year-old Hudson Collins and 11-year-old Bryson Collins will be remembered during a funeral service at Champion Forest Baptist Church on Stuebner Airlines, beginning at 10 a.m.

The funeral service will be live-streamed on this page, as well as on Houston Northwest Church's Facebook page and the church's website.

The family burial will be private.

Last night, the Collins family was honored at a visitation at Houston Northwest Church. Mourners wore blue ribbons to show their support.

Family of faith

The Collins family is known for their strong ties to the church and their "unrelenting faith."

The brother of Mark Collins said family members remain strong and unwavering during this time.

"My short message is: God is still God and we're not -- and there's a purpose in this, no doubt," Glenn Collins said.

Mark and his grandsons headed to Centerville to spend time at a ranch they used as a weekend home for hunting, fishing and other activities. They were believed to be murdered the same day they arrived at the home.