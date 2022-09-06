Medical examiner releases preliminary cause of death for four boys, grandfather from Tomball

The five relatives were found dead earlier this month in Leon County. Investigators say they were killed by escapee Gonzalo Lopez.

HOUSTON — KHOU 11 has learned the cause of death report for four boys and their grandfather, who investigators say were killed by escapee Gonzalo Lopez at their family ranch in Leon County earlier this month.

The report by the Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office was released Thursday by Leon County Justice of the Peace Judge Jack Keeling's office.

According to the report, Mark Collins, the grandfather, and 18-year-old Waylon Collins died from gunshot wounds and sharp force injuries. Mark Collins was shot in the abdomen and Waylon Collins was shot in the back.

The report also says 16-year-old Carson Collins, 11-year-old Bryson Collins and 11-year-old Hudson Collins all died of gunshot and stab wounds.

This is a preliminary report. A full autopsy won't be available for another 60 to 90 days.

Lopez escaped from a prison transport bus on May 12. He was killed in a shootout with officers on June 2 after investigators say he killed the family members.

Gonzalo escape timeline

May 12 – Investigators say Lopez escaped his shackles, attacked a corrections officer and hijacked a prison bus in Leon County while being transported between prisons

– Investigators say Lopez escaped his shackles, attacked a corrections officer and hijacked a prison bus in Leon County while being transported between prisons May 13 – The search turned into a massive manhunt with resources from around the state coming to the Centerville area

– The search turned into a massive manhunt with resources from around the state coming to the Centerville area May 18 – New photos were released of Lopez from before the hijacking They showed him cuffed while being led to the prison bus

– New photos were released of Lopez from before the hijacking They showed him cuffed while being led to the prison bus May 25 – More new pictures were released by U.S. Marshals, showing Lopez’s tattoos as they continued to ask for help

– More new pictures were released by U.S. Marshals, showing Lopez’s tattoos as they continued to ask for help June 2 – Authorities say Lopez killed a family of five, stole their truck and made his way to a rural area near San Antonio where he was killed in a shootout

Collins family funeral

A public visitation will take place from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Friday, June 10 at Houston Northwest Church, located at 19911 State Hwy. 249 in Houston.

The public funeral service will take place at 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 11 at Champion Forest Baptist Church, which is located at 15555 Stuebner Airline Rd in Houston.

The funeral service will be live-streamed on Houston Northwest Church's Facebook page and the church's website.