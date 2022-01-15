Houston officials raising concern, security in response to hostage situation in North Texas synagogue

There are no officials threats for Houston. All security measures are meant to ensure the safety of the city's Jewish community.

HOUSTON — All eyes are on North Texas as local, state and federal authorities handle a hostage situation at a synagogue.

According to CNN, four hostages, including a rabbi, were being held at the Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville. Police say no one has been hurt at this point.

Local police tweeted that one male hostage has since been released uninjured as of 5 p.m. Saturday.

FBI negotiators have made contact with the suspect in the building.

Houston leaders are watching over the scene as well while adding extra precautions to the city's own Jewish community.

District C Councilmember Abbie Kamin tweeted that she's reached out to Houston police, Mayor Sylvester Turner and local Jewish organizations. She says District C will have increased patrols and security measures to ensure the community's safety.

I’ve been in touch w/ HPD, Mayor Turner, and local Jewish orgs. All are closely monitoring the hostage situation at Cong. Beth Israel in Colleyville. Additional measures/patrols here in #Houston #DistC around sensitive locations to ensure Jewish community feels safe, secure. — Abbie Kamin (@AbbieKamin) January 15, 2022

Precinct 1 Constable Alan Rosen, a man of Jewish faith, tweeted his prayers and support for a positive outcome.

"I am very disheartened to hear about the hostage situation in the Dallas area," Rosen tweeted. "My office stands ready to support efforts near and far to ensure the safety of our Jewish brothers and sisters."

I am very disheartened to hear about the hostage situation in the Dallas area. We are praying for resolve and a positive outcome. My office stands ready to support efforts near and far to ensure the safety of our Jewish brothers and sisters. @ADL @ADLSouthwest — Constable Alan Rosen (@ConstableRosen) January 15, 2022

Mayor Turner also tweeted his prayers and support for the community in Colleyville and Houston.

Praying for a very positive outcome for all those being held hostage at the synagogue in Colleyville, Texas. Standing with our Jewish brothers and sisters in our very diverse community. st — Sylvester Turner (@SylvesterTurner) January 15, 2022

Texas Governor Greg Abbott and Senators Ted Cruz and John Cornyn say they're all monitoring the situation. Cruz and Cornyn asked for prayers for the hostages and law enforcement.

The Texas Dept. of Public Safety is on the scene of the tense hostage situation in Colleyville, Texas.



They are working with local and federal teams to achieve the best and safest outcome.



I continue to monitor the situation through DPS.@TxDPS https://t.co/bAARmIifdb — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) January 15, 2022

Heidi and I are praying for those at Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville and for the SWAT team and all other law enforcement on the scene responding.



My staff and I are closely monitoring the situation and are in close contact with local and national authorities. — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) January 15, 2022

Just briefed on the situation at Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville by the DHS Secretary, and I will continue to monitor. Please pray for the hostages inside and law enforcement on the scene. — Senator John Cornyn (@JohnCornyn) January 15, 2022

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said President Joe Biden has been briefed about the scene. National security members are also working with federal law enforcement.

.@POTUS has been briefed about the developing hostage situation in the Dallas area. He will continue to receive updates from his senior team as the situation develops. Senior members of the national security team are also in touch with federal law enforcement leadership. — Jen Psaki (@PressSec) January 15, 2022