Houston officials raising concern, security in response to hostage situation in North Texas synagogue

HOUSTON — All eyes are on North Texas as local, state and federal authorities handle a hostage situation at a synagogue.
According to CNN, four hostages, including a rabbi, were being held at the Congregation Beth Israel in Colleyville. Police say no one has been hurt at this point.
Local police tweeted that one male hostage has since been released uninjured as of 5 p.m. Saturday.
FBI negotiators have made contact with the suspect in the building.
Houston leaders are watching over the scene as well while adding extra precautions to the city's own Jewish community.
District C Councilmember Abbie Kamin tweeted that she's reached out to Houston police, Mayor Sylvester Turner and local Jewish organizations. She says District C will have increased patrols and security measures to ensure the community's safety.
There have been no reports of threats against Houston's Jewish community.
Precinct 1 Constable Alan Rosen, a man of Jewish faith, tweeted his prayers and support for a positive outcome.
"I am very disheartened to hear about the hostage situation in the Dallas area," Rosen tweeted. "My office stands ready to support efforts near and far to ensure the safety of our Jewish brothers and sisters."
Mayor Turner also tweeted his prayers and support for the community in Colleyville and Houston.
MORE INFO: Hostage situation at North Texas synagogue: What we know, so far, about the ongoing scene in Colleyville
Texas Governor Greg Abbott and Senators Ted Cruz and John Cornyn say they're all monitoring the situation. Cruz and Cornyn asked for prayers for the hostages and law enforcement.
White House press secretary Jen Psaki said President Joe Biden has been briefed about the scene. National security members are also working with federal law enforcement.
Editor's Note: The following video was uploaded by KHOU's Dallas-Fort Worth sister station, WFAA.