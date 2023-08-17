College Station Police respond to Texas A&M Board of Regents member claims about student traffic stops

Comments made by Board of Regents member Jay Graham in regards to how CSPD handle traffic stops involving students on Aug. 16 has prompted the agency to respond.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — On Monday, Aug. 16, Texas A&M University Board of Regents member Jay Graham made comments in regards to how the College Station Police Department handles traffic stops involving university students. The comments have since prompted CSPD to release their own response to the claims.

During the meeting, Graham alleged that College Station PD assumes that when an officer pulls a student over, they are automatically assumed to have drugs or alcohol, and officers will use deceptive tactics to get students to allow them to search their cars.

The statement from Police Chief Billy Couch in response to the claims can be found below:

It was brought to the attention of the College Station Police Department that a member of the Texas A&M University Board of Regents, Jay Graham, made a statement during their August 16th meeting. Mr. Graham said, "College Station PD has told me personally they kind of assume our students are guilty when they pull them over because they are students. I was told by one of their Sergeants that, 'They've got drugs, they've got alcohol, they're a student." And so they question and they push and they try to get them to volunteer to let them look in their car.

We were only recently made aware of this comment and will continue to investigate the matter. I cannot speak to why the Regent would choose to make the statement, but I can tell you how we at the College Station Police Department feel about the student body of Texas A&M University. We don't see them as the university's students but as community members. We are proud of our student body and enjoy the unique aspect they bring to the community. The men and women of the College Station Police Department work hard to build sustainable partnerships with all members of our community.

The mission of the College Station Police Department is to protect and serve with excellence. It is our responsibility to enforce the laws of the state, and we will enforce these laws equally, without prejudice, fairly and transparently. We utilize every interaction with the community as an opportunity to build a relationship. We will continue working together to solve problems and build partnerships within our community.