DEER PARK, Texas - Students at a Deer Park elementary school were relocated Thursday afternoon after two teachers became sick.

Around 12:45 p.m., students and staff members at College Park Elementary School were taken to Heritage Elementary School while fire officials investigated why the teachers suddenly became ill.

La Porte ISD said parents can pick up their children from the cafeteria area at Heritage Elementary on Aaron Street.

Otherwise, students will be sent home by the usual means at the usual time, the district said.

AIR 11 flew over the school around 2 p.m. and parents could be seen picking up their children from the school. Police vehicles and ambulances were also on the scene.

The district said the relocation was done in an abundance of caution. No students showed signs of being affected.

Around 2:30 p.m. the all-clear was given at the elementary school. Officials said it is safe for students and faculty to return to campus.

They also said the ambulances were on the scene as a precaution in case anyone else got sick. It's unclear at this time what the teachers' symptoms were.

