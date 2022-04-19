x
Bomb threat note at College of the Mainland prompts evacuation

Details are limited at this time, but an evacuation is underway at the Technical Vocational Building.

TEXAS CITY, Texas — An evacuation is underway at the campus of College at the Mainland, according to the school.

The school announced it was evacuating the Technical Vocational Building due to an investigation into a potential bomb threat.

According to officials, a student found a note inside a restroom of the building that indicated a bomb threat just before 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Local officials, including the Texas City Police Department are actively investigating.

The school has not said if any other buildings will be evacuated.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

