2 injured in structure collapse at decommissioned power plant in La Porte area, officials say

Two people were taken to a hospital after being injured in a structure collapse in the La Porte area Thursday morning, according to the Office of Emergency Management.

Emergency officials tweeted the update around 10:30 a.m. This happened at an old, decommissioned power plant on Miller Cut Road in the city’s industrial district.

A third-party contractor was said to be demoing the site when the collapse happened.

Officials said there is no threat to the public, but to expect a heavy presence of emergency responders in the area.