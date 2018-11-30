PEARLAND — 'Tis the season for rats. If you’ve noticed a little extra racket in your roof, it’s probably not someone -- or something -- you’ve invited inside.

It’s when it gets cold outside that experts say those critters come creeping into your attic, and something as small as raking your leaves or trimming your trees could keep them away.

“The rodents will climb up on a tree like this. They’d be able to jump up from this tree to that roof edge and they’d be able to climb up into that corner," Pest Control expert Tiffany Geisendorff with Knightly Solutions said.

Geisendorff says any rodent, from a rat to a raccoon, can find their way into your attic.

“Any time as a client, if you’re not comfortable doing repairs to your home or getting on your roof, that’s when you want to call in an expert," Geisendorff said.

It’s how you get them out that can be the problem.

“You can try trapping them. They have different metal cages, glue traps, other things that are easy to set up," Geisendorff said.

SQUIRREL!! Do they nest in your nest? We have an expert tonight telling you how you can get rid of them on your own.. AND when it's time to call for help. @KHOU at 10! #KHOU11 pic.twitter.com/WzMXzILZDW — Janelle Bludau (@JanelleKHOU) November 30, 2018

She says anything the size of a squirrel or smaller, you can probably handle. Trap them, and then say goodbye.

But anything bigger than that, you’ll want help.

“When you start looking at possums, raccoons, any of the bigger ones, that’s probably when you need a professional," Geisendorff said.

Once they’re gone, seal up any invitation for them to come back in.

Geisendorff says you should get quotes for removal from at least three companies. The price can vary depending on the size of the animal, but it could cost anywhere from $300 to $900.

If you would like to contact Knightly Solutions Pest Control, email knightlysolutions@gmail.com or call (832)468-4541.

► Make it easy to keep up-to-date. Download the KHOU News app now.

Have a news tip? Email us or message us on our Facebook page or Twitter feed.

© 2018 KHOU