From exercise to hot chocolate — here's how Houstonians are managing the frigid temps

The city of Houston dodged an icy bullet, and for that, a lot of people are thankful.

HOUSTON, Texas — An Arctic blast followed by a winter storm had a lot of people staying indoors Friday.

Schools were closed and even some businesses decided to shut their doors because of the inclement weather.

It was a winter storm that impacted the entire state, but fortunately, the city of Houston dodged an icy bullet, and for that, a lot of people are thankful.

On the coldest morning in almost a year, being outside is at the bottom of people’s to-do list.

Parks are empty except for a brave soul or two.

Most people, like school librarian Robin Cashman, are looking to stay warm and comfortable.

“It’s nice to have a day off and just maybe read a book,” Cashman said.

At The Bagel Cafe in Katy, manager Joseph Waterman said the shop is dishing out hot coffee and comfort food to people who decide to brave the cold weather.

“I’m liking it a little bit only because, coming from back east, I should be used to it but I’m not. Here over 20 plus years my blood’s thinned out and now the slightest cold I’m freezing," Waterman said.

Customers like Cashman are just relieved conditions aren’t as bad as last February’s freeze.

“I kind of have PTSD over last year,” she said. “Not having power for so many days and now it’s kind of freaking me out if it’s getting really cold like this again. Is the power going to go off again?”

While the frigid temperatures give folks a taste of winter, they feel lucky it’s only temporary.

“Winters here in Houston are only two or three days out of the year,” Waterman said.

Last year served as a reminder of just how bad things could get so this winter storm serves as a trial run and a reminder to be weather aware and prepared for the next big storm.