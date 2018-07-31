GALVESTON — Homeowners and those who own commercial property along the Gulf Coast could face a hefty insurance rate hike come January.

The Board of Directors for TWIA, the Texas Windstorm Insurance Agency, narrowly approved a 10% rate increase Tuesday in Galveston.

The increase would affect all new and policy renewals for both residential and commercial properties.

The measure must be approved by the Texas Department of Insurance.

TWIA was created by the Texas Legislature as an insurer of last resort for those living in coastal counties who could not otherwise purchase insurance in the private market.

The 5-4 vote by the TWIA board came after a motion for a zero percent increase was defeated by the same margin.

Board members who supported the increase said more than 76,000 claims were submitted after Hurricane Harvey, with total paid losses estimated at $1.61 billion from the storm.

Opponents of the rate hike cited concerns about dealing property owners another blow while they are still recovering from Harvey.

