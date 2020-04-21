The Coast Guard found no sign of them after receiving a distress call from a 27-foot boat taking on water Monday night.

BAYTOWN, Texas — The U.S. Coast Guard has suspended its search for seven people in Cedar Bayou near Baytown.

The search began Monday night just before 10 p.m. when the Coast Guard received a mayday radio transmission from a distressed boater stating his 27-foot recreational vessel was taking on water.

After an extensive search with helicopters and boats, searchers found no sign of the four adults and three children said to be on the boat.

“After arriving on scene within 30 minutes of the initial notification, our crews were able to extensively search the waterway concentrating their efforts on the location reported by the mariner," said Lt. j.g. Chellsey Phillips, Sector Houston-Galveston command duty officer. "However, with no further signs of distress and no reports of missing persons, we are suspending our search efforts pending additional information.”

The boater said they were in Cedar Bayou just west of the U.S. Highway 146 bridge.

After this initial report, radio communications were lost, the USCG said.

The USCG issued an urgent marine information broadcast and launched a MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew and a 29-foot Response Boat-Small boat crew to search the area.

Others involved in the search:

Coast Guard Station Houston 29-foot Response Boat-Small boat crew

Baytown Police Department

Baytown Fire Department

Houston Police Department Marine Unit

Harris County Sheriff’s Office Marine Unit

Anyone with additional information should contact Sector Houston-Galveston at 281-464-4854.

