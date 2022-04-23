Coast Guard searching for 2 teens, 8-year-old in Mississippi River

A teen boy and girl and an 8-year-old girl were missing after last being seen going into the river before sunset, according to the Coast Guard.

Example video title will go here for this video

NEW ORLEANS — The Coast Guard is searching the Mississippi River near the bank in Algiers after a report that three minors were last seen going into the water at the location Saturday evening before dusk.

The missing children were reported to be a 15-year-old boy and 14-year-old and 8-year-old girls.

The Algiers ferry was shut down Saturday night and shuttle bus service was provided between the east and west banks for riders who need it as multiple Coast Guard units searched the water.

The Coast Guard said the units involved in the search included:

A Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew

Two Coast Guard Maritime Safety and Security Team New Orleans boat crews

The Coast Guard Cutter Sawfish crew

Coast Guard Station New Orleans boatcrew

New Orleans Police and Fire Departments