FREEPORT, Texas — The Coast Guard is searching for one person in the water off Surfside Beach in Freeport.

Officials responded to a report that two people were seen on a gray pool float trying to make it back to shore. They later confirmed one person was reportedly seen using the pool float.

A helicopter and boat responded to the area. A gray pool float matching the description of the float from the initial report was found.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Houston-Galveston sector at (281) 464-4854.

